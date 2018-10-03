Dear Prudence Podcast: Help! I Feel Grossly Underappreciated By My Husband. Should I Leave Him?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by San Francisco–based game critic Carolyn Petit. Carolyn is the managing editor of Feminist Frequency and a co-host on their podcast Feminist Frequency Radio, alongside Anita Sarkeesian and Ebony Adams.

This week, Prudie and Petit tackle letters about how to handle a boyfriend who is pressuring you to move in, what to do when you notice your daughter exploring her gender identity, what actions to take when an old acquaintance sends you distressing texts, how to decide whether you should offer support to your teenage daughter’s first ex-boyfriend, and what to do when your husband chronically underappreciates you. They also respond to a voicemail from a listener who is wondering whether she should honor her father’s will if it was written out of anger.

Slate Plus members will also hear Prudie and Petit discuss a letter writer who is angry at her mom for giving her toddler oral herpes and another letter from an atheist who is wondering if she should get baptized to ease the anxiety of her elderly grandmother.

Listen now:

