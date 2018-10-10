Dear Prudence Podcast: Help! My Brother Sexually Abused Me Growing Up. How Do I Confront Him Now?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Unsplash/Cristian Newman.

Prudence is joined this week by Washington-based writer Zoë Selengut. Selengut works as a cataloger of rare and unusual books, ephemera, and other surprising cultural materials for Brian Cassidy Bookseller.

Together they dig into letters about what to do when you discover the nonprofit you work for is not providing its employees a living wage, how to handle the realization your older brother touched you inappropriately when he was a teen, how to tell your parents you’re polyamorous without them disowning you, and what actions to take when a neighbor lies and tells everyone that you’re sisters.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Selengut discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to preserve a friendship with a best friend who resents her successful dating life and a mother who is wondering if she should disinvite her son from the family vacation because he lets his baby daughter cry alone at night.

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.