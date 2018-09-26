Help! I Can’t Tell if My Spouse Actually Wants Kids.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by writer, actor, and comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh. Zahra is co-host of the podcast #GoodMuslimBadMuslim, and the Pop Culture Collaborative has named her their senior fellow on comedy for social change.

Together they dig into letters about what to do when your husband’s picky eating habits leave him uninvited to family events, what actions to take when your husband is planning suicide after the kids move out, how to handle a husband who says he wants a baby but freaks out when the topic comes up, what to consider when your friend is enabling her boyfriend to have sex with much younger people, and, finally, how to handle your insurance company after your decision to get top surgery.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Zahra discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to deal with a daughter who is shaming her for dating 18 months after her husband’s death.

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.