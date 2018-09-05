Help! We’re Ready to Retire. Our Pregnant Daughter Wants to Move In.

Dear Prudence: The “Done Raising Children” Edition
Our daughter wants us to help raise her baby, but we’re retired and plan to move overseas. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by comedian Kate Willett, who has appeared on Comedy Central and Viceland. She has an album called Glass Gutter, and a new special out on The Comedy Lineup on Netflix. Together, Prudie and Kate tackle letters about how to get out of a friend’s wedding when you have issues with their religion, what to do when your pregnant daughter’s homecoming threatens your retirement, whether to mention an Airbnb host’s racist neighbor as part of your review, how to tell your girlfriend about your past infidelities, and what to do when your family pushes back on your decision to support your late husband’s stepdaughter.
