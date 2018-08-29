Help! I Don’t Want to Listen to My Wife Talk About Work.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Maatla Seetelo/Unsplash and rawpixel/Unsplash.

Prudence is joined this week by Jane McGonigal, the inventor of SuperBetter, a mobile game that has helped nearly a half-million people recover faster from depression and traumatic brain injury. Together, they take on letters about what to do when you feel your spouse overshares about her work, how to handle guilt when your libido doesn’t match your partner’s, and what actions you should take when you find out your adult daughter and your neighbor have been having an affair.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Jane discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to handle a co-worker who regularly berates colleagues they deem “inferior” and what to do about a mother who has been taking the “silent treatment” too far for too long.

