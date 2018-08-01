Help! I Want to Join the Marijuana Industry, but My Partner Disapproves.

Dear Prudence: The “Stoner Shame” Edition
I want to join the marijuana industry, but my boyfriend has cut pot from his life. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by writer John Thompson. Together, they take on letters about how to talk to your parents about all your unpaid babysitting work, how to deal with discomfort over the fact that your brother is dating a sex worker, how to avoid stoner shame, and how to make it really clear to your partner that your vacation with his high school friends was horrible.
Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and John discuss an additional letter about ending a relationship because you think you may be abusive to your partner.
Listen now:
