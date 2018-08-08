Help! How Do I Get My Husband to Drop Our Sexist Accountant?

Dear Prudence: The “Family Heirloom Accountant” Edition
My accountant didn’t give me ownership of my business because I’m a woman. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by writer and podcaster Colin Atrophy Hagendorf, whose memoir Slice Harvester is about eating a plain slice from every pizzeria in Manhattan, exploring New York City history, and quitting drinking.
On this episode, he and Prudie take on letters about what to do when you feel unsafe because of a roommate, how to talk to your husband about his family’s sexist accountant, what to do when a neighbor’s child plays too roughly with your kid, how to talk to your friends about their dangerous drunken driving habits, and how to create family harmony after your stepson’s new girlfriend tries to butt in with unwanted advice.
Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Colin discuss an additional voicemail about how to start building credit responsibly.
