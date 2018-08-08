 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Family Heirloom Accountant” edition.

Help! How Do I Get My Husband to Drop Our Sexist Accountant?

Help! How Do I Get My Husband to Drop Our Sexist Accountant?

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Aug. 8 2018 8:00 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Family Heirloom Accountant” Edition

My accountant didn’t give me ownership of my business because I’m a woman. Help!

180807_PRUDIE_HeirloomAccountant

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jupiterimages/BananaStock.

Prudence is joined this week by writer and podcaster Colin Atrophy Hagendorf, whose memoir Slice Harvester is about eating a plain slice from every pizzeria in Manhattan, exploring New York City history, and quitting drinking.

On this episode, he and Prudie take on letters about what to do when you feel unsafe because of a roommate, how to talk to your husband about his family’s sexist accountant, what to do when a neighbor’s child plays too roughly with your kid, how to talk to your friends about their dangerous drunken driving habits, and how to create family harmony after your stepson’s new girlfriend tries to butt in with unwanted advice.

Advertisement

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Colin discuss an additional voicemail about how to start building credit responsibly.

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus