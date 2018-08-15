Help! I Was Accidentally Added to a Cruel Group Text About Me.

Prudence is joined this week by Kim Brinckerhoff, a lifelong Bay Area resident who is working on her master’s degree in nursing and does sexual assault advocacy in her free time (and also thinks everyone needs therapy). Together they tackle letters about what to do when your child’s closed-door therapy sessions make you paranoid, how to talk to your co-workers about your pain-in-the-ass colleague, how to navigate money drama with your family when you’re supporting only your niece, what do when you’ve been accidentally added to a cruel group text about you, and whether you should consider leaving your partner because you hate their former partner who is very much a part of the family.