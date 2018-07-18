Help! I Had a Fling With My Neighbor. Now His Girlfriend Is Tormenting Me.

Dear Prudence: The “Weapons-Grade Pettiness” Edition
My neighbor’s girlfriend is tormenting me because I once had a fling with him. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by media critic Anita Sarkeesian. Together, they tackle letters about how to talk to your friends when you’re concerned about them co-opting your cultural and religious practices, what actions you can take to counter your neighbor’s girlfriend’s petty and jealous behavior, whether you should talk to law enforcement about your neighbor’s drunk driving habits, how to talk with a sibling who feels abandoned after you left your dysfunctional home as a teenager, and how you should view your relationship after your girlfriend slapped you during an argument.
