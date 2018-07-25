Help! I Want to Have Sex With My Cousin.

Prudence is joined this week by writer, editor, and cool mom Dominique Matti. Together, they tackle letters about how much you need to tell your employer about your health problems, what to do about a casually racist co-worker, whether you should involve your child’s school after your son was threatened by the kid he bullied, if you can really consider having sex with your first cousin, and what to do when you think a co-worker is targeting a recent immigrant in a predatory scheme.