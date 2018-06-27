Help! I’m Engaged to a Woman, but Fantasize About Being With a Man.

Dear Prudence: The “Is Cheating Ever OK?” Edition
I’m engaged to a woman but having sexual fantasies about men. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Daniel Summers, a practicing pediatrician and regular contributing columnist to Slate’s Outward section, where he writes about health and medicine topics that affect the LGBTQ community.
The Daniels take on questions about how to support your family when your dad suffers from extreme depression, if it is ever OK to consider cheating, what you can say to your homophobic co-workers who tease another employee, how to you talk to your family about your strong desire to have children of a certain gender, and what should you do when you think you may have been inadvertently cruel to a co-worker suffering from significant health challenges.
Slate Plus members will hear the Daniels discuss an additional letter about what do when your husband’s political engagement online has overtaken his commitment to you and your child.
Listen now:
