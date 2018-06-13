Help! I Forget People’s Names Because of an Illness. How Do I Avoid Seeming Rude?

Prudence is joined this week by Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, a geek culture critic at the Daily Dot and co-host of the podcast Overinvested. This week they take on letters about how to talk to your child about transgender identity, how to discuss the death of your child with co-workers, what strategies you can use when your illness causes you to forget names, how to be there for your sister while she’s still with her abusive partner, and how to be supportive of a good friend dealing with a bug infestation.