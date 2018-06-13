Help! I Forget People’s Names Because of an Illness. How Do I Avoid Seeming Rude?

Dear Prudence: The “Demeaning My Co-Workers” Edition
I have an illness that causes me to forget names, and I feel I’m disrespecting everyone at work. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, a geek culture critic at the Daily Dot and co-host of the podcast Overinvested. This week they take on letters about how to talk to your child about transgender identity, how to discuss the death of your child with co-workers, what strategies you can use when your illness causes you to forget names, how to be there for your sister while she’s still with her abusive partner, and how to be supportive of a good friend dealing with a bug infestation.
Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Gavia discuss an additional letter about fear over revenge porn.
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.