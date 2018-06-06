Help! I Have a Crush on My Job Interviewer. Should I Ask Her Out?

Prudence is joined this week by Courtney C.W. Guerra, an editor and writer who's been giving advice as Businesslady since 2014. Together, they tackle questions about talking to a partner who thinks they know how to do your job better than you, how do decide if you’re ready for a big move to a new job, what obligations you have to answer work texts when your job provides your phone, how to talk to your parent about not wanting their new partner to officiate your wedding, and if there is an appropriate way to see if a job interviewer felt the same sparks you did.