Help! My Brother Married the Woman Who Used to Bully Me.

Prudence is joined this week by Talia Jane, a New York City–based aspiring comedy writer who makes smoothies for a living and wants you to join a union. Prudie and Talia tackle questions about whether unfriending someone on social media because of their politics makes you a bad person, how to be a good partner to someone who may be questioning their gender, how to start a new friend group in a new city, how to weigh a job offer that’s far away but has good health care, and how to think of your family dynamic going forward when your brother married the woman who bullied you growing up.