Help! My Brother Married the Woman Who Used to Bully Me.

Dear Prudence: The “Bullying Sister-in-Law” Edition
My brother married a woman who used to torment me growing up. How do I forgive her? Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Talia Jane, a New York City–based aspiring comedy writer who makes smoothies for a living and wants you to join a union. Prudie and Talia tackle questions about whether unfriending someone on social media because of their politics makes you a bad person, how to be a good partner to someone who may be questioning their gender, how to start a new friend group in a new city, how to weigh a job offer that’s far away but has good health care, and how to think of your family dynamic going forward when your brother married the woman who bullied you growing up.
Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Talia discuss additional letters about how to talk to your good friend who betrayed your trust and consent, and what you can do for niece when you feel your sister is being an evil stepmother.
Listen now:
