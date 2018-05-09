Help! My Male Friend Says His Female Friends Are “Too Distracting.”

Prudence is joined this week by Jessie Lane, a social worker, mother, excellent cook, and holder of many opinions (and in this episode, holder of a baby). They tackle questions about how to deal with a co-worker who discloses others’ seemingly private suggestions for workplace improvement to the boss, how to tell your family about your sister’s boyfriend’s predatory behavior, what to do when your kid doesn’t fit in well at child care, what to say to a queer friend offended by a straight partner’s bigoted remarks, and what to do after someone ends a friendship but you still see them at group events.