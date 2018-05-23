 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Poly Wedding Invite Etiquette” edition.

Help! Do I Need to Invite My Friends’ Polyamorous Partners to My Wedding?

May 23 2018 7:00 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Poly Wedding Invite Etiquette” Edition

I don’t like the couple that my two good friends are dating—do I need to invite them to my wedding too? Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by writer and activist Jaclyn Friedman. Together they tackle questions about whether it’s OK to misgender someone when talking to a doctor, when to establish boundaries when working as a personal assistant, how to think about your own sexuality when your parents and therapist have reacted with homophobia, where to look for new purpose and joy at an older age, what kind of conversation to have when your in-laws put their dirty shoes on the couch, and how to navigate wedding invites to friends who have multiple partners (and some of whom you don’t like).

Slate Plus members will hear an additional letter about how a young company might need to rethink its nude beach work outings.

Listen now:

