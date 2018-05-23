Help! Do I Need to Invite My Friends’ Polyamorous Partners to My Wedding?

Prudence is joined this week by writer and activist Jaclyn Friedman. Together they tackle questions about whether it’s OK to misgender someone when talking to a doctor, when to establish boundaries when working as a personal assistant, how to think about your own sexuality when your parents and therapist have reacted with homophobia, where to look for new purpose and joy at an older age, what kind of conversation to have when your in-laws put their dirty shoes on the couch, and how to navigate wedding invites to friends who have multiple partners (and some of whom you don’t like).