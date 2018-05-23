Help! Do I Need to Invite My Friends’ Polyamorous Partners to My Wedding?

Dear Prudence: The “Poly Wedding Invite Etiquette” Edition
I don’t like the couple that my two good friends are dating—do I need to invite them to my wedding too? Help!
Prudence is joined this week by writer and activist Jaclyn Friedman. Together they tackle questions about whether it’s OK to misgender someone when talking to a doctor, when to establish boundaries when working as a personal assistant, how to think about your own sexuality when your parents and therapist have reacted with homophobia, where to look for new purpose and joy at an older age, what kind of conversation to have when your in-laws put their dirty shoes on the couch, and how to navigate wedding invites to friends who have multiple partners (and some of whom you don’t like).
Slate Plus members will hear an additional letter about how a young company might need to rethink its nude beach work outings.
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.