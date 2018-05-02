 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Inspector Javert of Office Meatballs” edition.

Help! My Co-Worker Eats All the Communal Office Snacks.

May 2 2018 11:14 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Inspector Javert of Office Meatballs” Edition

My co-worker gobbles up all our communal food—can I say something without embarrassing him? Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by Aria Velasquez, an audience engagement editor at Slate. First up, I’m worried my discussion with my 8-year-old about me and my husband’s sexual orientation has greatly confused her. Next, my kids blame themselves after an awful accident in which my father killed a neighbor’s dog. I think I may have found “the one,” but our interactions with another couple leave us both feeling outrageously jealous. My co-worker is taking all the communal office food—how can I speak up without hurting his feelings? And lastly, I’m giving a lot of financial support to one of my granddaughters after a terrible car accident, but some of my children and grandchildren have responded viciously to my decision, and it’s caused a major family rift—what can I do?

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.

