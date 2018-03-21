Help! Do I Need to Thank My Unsupportive Husband in My Book?

Prudence is joined by Olga Kreimer, a journalist and grad student who writes an aggressively earnest advice column at the Los Angeles Review of Books. First up: Will it be awkward if I don’t mention my husband in the acknowledgment of my first book since he was super unsupportive of my writing process? As a teacher near Parkland, I’m having serious anxiety about our school’s preparedness for a shooting, but administrators aren’t taking my concerns seriously—what can I do? And lastly, my in-laws make wild accusations about folks in their hometown where I now live. What can I say—especially if some of them are true?