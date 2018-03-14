Help! My In-Laws Won’t Include the “Married-Ins” at Family Get-Togethers.

Dear Prudence: The “Holidays of Their Own Design” Edition
My spouse’s family insists on taking photos with “blood relatives only.” Help!
Prudence is joined by Josh Gondelman, stand-up comedian and writer for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. First up, my uncle says he won’t come to my wedding unless he’s joined by the woman he had an affair with, but my aunt and their kids are still devastated. Next, I’m worried I’m abusive to my husband—how can I know and what do I need to do next? My spouse’s family takes their made-up holidays very seriously and sometimes insists on family portraits with “blood relatives only”—how can I bring up how this feels for those of us who have married in?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.