Help! My In-Laws Won’t Include the “Married-Ins” at Family Get-Togethers.

Prudence is joined by Josh Gondelman, stand-up comedian and writer for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. First up, my uncle says he won’t come to my wedding unless he’s joined by the woman he had an affair with, but my aunt and their kids are still devastated. Next, I’m worried I’m abusive to my husband—how can I know and what do I need to do next? My spouse’s family takes their made-up holidays very seriously and sometimes insists on family portraits with “blood relatives only”—how can I bring up how this feels for those of us who have married in?