Help! My In-Laws Won’t Include the “Married-Ins” at Family Get-Togethers.

March 14 2018 8:30 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Holidays of Their Own Design” Edition

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined by Josh Gondelman, stand-up comedian and writer for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. First up, my uncle says he won’t come to my wedding unless he’s joined by the woman he had an affair with, but my aunt and their kids are still devastated. Next, I’m worried I’m abusive to my husband—how can I know and what do I need to do next? My spouse’s family takes their made-up holidays very seriously and sometimes insists on family portraits with “blood relatives only”—how can I bring up how this feels for those of us who have married in?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.

