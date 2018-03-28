 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Falling for My Co-Parent” edition.

Help! I’m Falling in Love With the Father of My Sister’s Child.

March 28 2018 8:30 AM

I took over custody of my sister’s son, and now I think I’m in love with his father. Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined by Baby Ange, host of the podcast Femme Too Deep. First up, I was incredibly turned off after having sex with this man—how do I tell him I’m no longer interested? Next, I’m a father who’s struggling with watching my teenage daughter grow up. Then, I took over custody of my sister’s son and am co-parenting with his biological father. Now we’re falling in love—should we go for it? And finally, I’m worried my brief courtship with a recently widowed woman ended because of some inconsiderate comments I made.

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.

