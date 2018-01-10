Help! How Do I Stop My Cat-Loving Neighbor From Peering Into My Window?

This week we tackle the timeless question of how to eat from a jar of peanut butter in public when you don’t have a utensil. Then, farmer, educator, and food justice advocate Anna Luberoff joins to help with the mailbag.

First, how can I remain present at work when dealing with overwhelming grief, and do I need to speak with my co-workers who may not always understand what I’m going through? And speaking of office politics, do I need to talk to a higher-up after attending my company holiday party even though I was off work for medical leave? Lastly, what can I do about my cat lady neighbor who peers into my window early in the mornings to say hi to my cats?