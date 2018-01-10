Help! How Do I Stop My Cat-Loving Neighbor From Peering Into My Window?

Dear Prudence: The “Reverse Kids Get Off My Lawn” Edition
My neighbor loves my cats, but she’s encroaching on my personal space. Help!
This week we tackle the timeless question of how to eat from a jar of peanut butter in public when you don’t have a utensil. Then, farmer, educator, and food justice advocate Anna Luberoff joins to help with the mailbag.
First, how can I remain present at work when dealing with overwhelming grief, and do I need to speak with my co-workers who may not always understand what I’m going through? And speaking of office politics, do I need to talk to a higher-up after attending my company holiday party even though I was off work for medical leave? Lastly, what can I do about my cat lady neighbor who peers into my window early in the mornings to say hi to my cats?
Listen now:
