Help! My Absent Sister Moved Home and Expects Me to Be Her Caretaker.

Dear Prudence: The “Selfish Sister” Edition
My older sibling wasn’t a part of my life, but now she’s sick and wants to me tend to her every need. Help!
We’re kicking off this week with some listener feedback on a good problem to have: adjusting to earning enough money for more than just the essentials of life! Then, professional trans lesbian Elizabeth Mills joins to respond to your letters. First up: My sister is asking for cash for Christmas, but I’m afraid I’d be enabling destructive habits. My fiancé doesn’t want me to stay friends with someone I hooked up with once. How do I get over my transphobia? My ailing sister moved home after a life of ignoring me and now expects me to see to her every need! And finally: How can I let go of my worries about being “too feminine” to be trans?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.