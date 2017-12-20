Help! My Absent Sister Moved Home and Expects Me to Be Her Caretaker.

We’re kicking off this week with some listener feedback on a good problem to have: adjusting to earning enough money for more than just the essentials of life! Then, professional trans lesbian Elizabeth Mills joins to respond to your letters. First up: My sister is asking for cash for Christmas, but I’m afraid I’d be enabling destructive habits. My fiancé doesn’t want me to stay friends with someone I hooked up with once. How do I get over my transphobia? My ailing sister moved home after a life of ignoring me and now expects me to see to her every need! And finally: How can I let go of my worries about being “too feminine” to be trans?