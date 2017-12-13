Help! I Think I Stole a Cat.

First up: An enthusiastic endorsement from Prudence for walking out of movies you don’t like! Then, academic and pop culture writer Anthony Oliveira joins to tackle your letters: How do I get my husband to stop using a body spray that makes me ill? I told my “social justice warrior” kids I’m questioning my gender, and they’re threatening to skip the holidays. My husband and I married young—should we open up our marriage to try new things? I adopted a lost cat as my own, but now I think I might’ve stolen it. I had a fling with someone who I later realized was in a long-term committed relationship—should I tell the other woman? And finally: My friends created a dumb nickname for my boyfriend, and it stuck—how do I let it go so I don’t accidentally call him by it?