Help! My Ex Is Getting Remarried and Hasn’t Told Our Kids.

Dear Prudence: The “Oh Roger” Edition
How do I tell my kids that their dad is getting remarried just three weeks after our divorce? Help!
Listener Rachel Tibbetts joins for a doozy of a batch of sibling- and family-related letters. First up: My sister is repeating the same mistakes as my homewrecker father and she expects my support. My parents never gave me a dime growing up and now my siblings are throwing a fit that they helped me buy a house. My son-in-law has been a fixture in our family even after my eldest daughter died a decade ago, but now he’s engaged and my other daughter wants him out. My ex is getting married three weeks after our divorce—what do I tell our kids? Should I warn my brother’s fiancée about his violent past? And finally: Is it fair to ask my busy husband to do more?
Listen now:
Production by Audrey Dilling.