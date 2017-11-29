Help! My Ex Is Getting Remarried and Hasn’t Told Our Kids.

Listener Rachel Tibbetts joins for a doozy of a batch of sibling- and family-related letters. First up: My sister is repeating the same mistakes as my homewrecker father and she expects my support. My parents never gave me a dime growing up and now my siblings are throwing a fit that they helped me buy a house. My son-in-law has been a fixture in our family even after my eldest daughter died a decade ago, but now he’s engaged and my other daughter wants him out. My ex is getting married three weeks after our divorce—what do I tell our kids? Should I warn my brother’s fiancée about his violent past? And finally: Is it fair to ask my busy husband to do more?