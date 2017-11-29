 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Oh Roger” edition.

Help! My Ex Is Getting Remarried and Hasn’t Told Our Kids.

Help! My Ex Is Getting Remarried and Hasn’t Told Our Kids.

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Nov. 29 2017 12:21 PM

Dear Prudence: The “Oh Roger” Edition

How do I tell my kids that their dad is getting remarried just three weeks after our divorce? Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Listener Rachel Tibbetts joins for a doozy of a batch of sibling- and family-related letters. First up: My sister is repeating the same mistakes as my homewrecker father and she expects my support. My parents never gave me a dime growing up and now my siblings are throwing a fit that they helped me buy a house. My son-in-law has been a fixture in our family even after my eldest daughter died a decade ago, but now he’s engaged and my other daughter wants him out. My ex is getting married three weeks after our divorce—what do I tell our kids? Should I warn my brother’s fiancée about his violent past? And finally: Is it fair to ask my busy husband to do more?

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus