Help! How Do I Politely Decline Unsolicited Donations to My Nonprofit?

Dear Prudence: The “Friend of the Devil” Edition
Psychics keep trying to donate to my Christian organization. Help!
Writer Rachael Herron joins Prudence to tackle a bundle of tricky letters! First up: Should I have said something to the men making sexist comments within earshot of my wife? My friend ignored my warnings about her terrible ex—now she says I abandoned her after their breakup. My absentee father is sulking because I don’t want him to walk me down the aisle. How do I politely refuse donations from sources that my workplace is morally opposed to? I told my husband I was trans and he called me a selfish sex fiend—how can I get what I need and protect my family at the same time? How can I get my superiors to stop asking me for free work?
