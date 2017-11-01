 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Friend of the Devil” edition.

Help! How Do I Politely Decline Unsolicited Donations to My Nonprofit?

Help! How Do I Politely Decline Unsolicited Donations to My Nonprofit?

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Nov. 1 2017 8:01 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Friend of the Devil” Edition

Psychics keep trying to donate to my Christian organization. Help!

171031_prudie_psychicgivingmoneytomychristiangroup.jpg.thumb.319.319.1509472003000

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Writer Rachael Herron joins Prudence to tackle a bundle of tricky letters! First up: Should I have said something to the men making sexist comments within earshot of my wife? My friend ignored my warnings about her terrible ex—now she says I abandoned her after their breakup. My absentee father is sulking because I don’t want him to walk me down the aisle. How do I politely refuse donations from sources that my workplace is morally opposed to? I told my husband I was trans and he called me a selfish sex fiend—how can I get what I need and protect my family at the same time? How can I get my superiors to stop asking me for free work?

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus