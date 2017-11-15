Help! My Therapist Told My Dad Something I Disclosed in a Session.

Author Sarah Gailey joins Prudence to advise on matters of laundry, sisterhood, salary, and more! First up: What’s the protocol for abandoned clothes in a public dryer? Should I tell my sister I think she’s making a mistake marrying her fiancé? I’m scared my drama queen sister will make me her next enemy. My friends are icing me out and I didn’t do anything wrong. My therapist told another client—my dad—things I told her in a session. And finally: How do I negotiate for the salary I want in a final interview? Plus, Gailey offers some hiring manager secrets.