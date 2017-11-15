 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Drama Tornado” edition.

Help! My Therapist Told My Dad Something I Disclosed in a Session.

Help! My Therapist Told My Dad Something I Disclosed in a Session.

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Nov. 15 2017 8:02 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Drama Tornado” Edition

I shared some confidential information with my therapist, and then she told my dad. Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Author Sarah Gailey joins Prudence to advise on matters of laundry, sisterhood, salary, and more! First up: What’s the protocol for abandoned clothes in a public dryer? Should I tell my sister I think she’s making a mistake marrying her fiancé? I’m scared my drama queen sister will make me her next enemy. My friends are icing me out and I didn’t do anything wrong. My therapist told another client—my dad—things I told her in a session. And finally: How do I negotiate for the salary I want in a final interview? Plus, Gailey offers some hiring manager secrets.

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus