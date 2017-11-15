Help! My Therapist Told My Dad Something I Disclosed in a Session.

Dear Prudence: The “Drama Tornado” Edition
I shared some confidential information with my therapist, and then she told my dad. Help!
Author Sarah Gailey joins Prudence to advise on matters of laundry, sisterhood, salary, and more! First up: What’s the protocol for abandoned clothes in a public dryer? Should I tell my sister I think she’s making a mistake marrying her fiancé? I’m scared my drama queen sister will make me her next enemy. My friends are icing me out and I didn’t do anything wrong. My therapist told another client—my dad—things I told her in a session. And finally: How do I negotiate for the salary I want in a final interview? Plus, Gailey offers some hiring manager secrets.
Listen now:
Production by Audrey Dilling.