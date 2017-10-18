Help! I’m Jealous of My Brother-in-Law’s New Wealth.

Dear Prudence: The “Rich Girl” Edition
My brother-in-law married rich and won’t shut up about his new lavish lifestyle. Help!
This week, guest Mary Goss helps navigate your family and relationship quandaries with Prudie. First up: Is it selfish to feel fear after surviving tragedy when other people had it way worse? Can I ask my friend to hire in-home care for his ailing partner so he doesn’t burn out? How can I get my hearing family to accept me? My adoptive sibling doesn’t get along with my biological family—what do I do? My friend gave me her blessing to date her ex but now she’s badmouthing me online. My brother-in-law married into money and won’t stop talking about his lavish lifestyle—should I ask him to stop?
