Help! My Fiancé Keeps Postponing Our Wedding.

Dear Prudence: The “Sunk Cost” Edition
Every time our wedding date approaches, my fiancé finds a way to put it off. Help!
Writer and commentator Lindy West joins Prudence to encourage Thelma and Louise–style road trips for jilted lovers and discourage kicking people out of wedding parties. Then, your letters: My boyfriend period-shames me. My fiancé has been postponing our marriage for five years. Does it still count as rape if I didn’t explicitly say “no”? Should I tell my sister-in-law that her kids’ grandpa is a convicted sex offender? And finally: I’m a lesbian, but I want to stay in my heterosexual marriage to preserve my family. Is that wrong?
Listen now:
