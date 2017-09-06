Help! I’m Embarrassed by My Husband’s Obsessive and Rude Social Media Use.

Dear Prudence: The “Checking In” Edition
My husband obsessively tags people on social media—often against their will, and even after he inadvertently exposed a friend’s affair.
A husband is obsessed with “checking in” on social media and won’t stop even when it causes trouble. BuzzFeed's Nichole Perkins joins to help with this and other letters!
Also: I was open about my depression on social media and only some of my friends reached out to me—should I stay close with the others? The woman who ruined my marriage got hit by a car—am I horrible for feeling happy about it? My sister cheated on her husband years ago, now she’s icing out my dad because he started seeing someone after our mom got sick. How do I tell my sister she’s being a hypocrite? I’m a balding white man with a shaved head—could people think I’m a skinhead? I want to spend my recent windfall on my kids’ school, but my husband’s already earmarking it for himself. How do I tell my friend I won’t hang out with her if she doesn’t deal with her body odor?
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.