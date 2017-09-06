 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Checking In” Edition.

Help! I’m Embarrassed by My Husband’s Obsessive and Rude Social Media Use.

Help! I’m Embarrassed by My Husband’s Obsessive and Rude Social Media Use.

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Sept. 6 2017 11:00 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Checking In” Edition

My husband obsessively tags people on social media—often against their will, and even after he inadvertently exposed a friend’s affair.

Tagging people obsessively on social media
Tagging people obsessively on social media

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Sam Bloom/Unsplash.

A husband is obsessed with “checking in” on social media and won’t stop even when it causes trouble. BuzzFeed's Nichole Perkins joins to help with this and other letters!

Also: I was open about my depression on social media and only some of my friends reached out to me—should I stay close with the others? The woman who ruined my marriage got hit by a car—am I horrible for feeling happy about it? My sister cheated on her husband years ago, now she’s icing out my dad because he started seeing someone after our mom got sick. How do I tell my sister she’s being a hypocrite? I’m a balding white man with a shaved head—could people think I’m a skinhead? I want to spend my recent windfall on my kids’ school, but my husband’s already earmarking it for himself. How do I tell my friend I won’t hang out with her if she doesn’t deal with her body odor?

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus