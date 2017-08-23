Help! Yes, I Survived Cancer, but Can We Please Stop Talking About My Hair?

Dear Prudence: The “Strangers on a Train” Edition
I’m a cancer survivor. How do I get people to stop commenting on my hair growing back? Help!
Today, it’s a coming out party for all! First, my dad wants my brother to wait to tell our conservative grandma he’s gay, but I think he should come out now. I told my friend I loved her, but now I want her out of my life and she won’t go away. My parents stifled my creativity as a kid and now I’m terrified to try to use my artistic talents. I’m a cancer survivor—how do I tell my well-meaning co-workers to stop commenting on my hair growing back? My dead husband was a monster and I’m the only one who knows—should I tell my daughters what he did? And finally: Is it transphobic to want a divorce from a partner who wants to transition?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.