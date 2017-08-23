Help! Yes, I Survived Cancer, but Can We Please Stop Talking About My Hair?

Today, it’s a coming out party for all! First, my dad wants my brother to wait to tell our conservative grandma he’s gay, but I think he should come out now. I told my friend I loved her, but now I want her out of my life and she won’t go away. My parents stifled my creativity as a kid and now I’m terrified to try to use my artistic talents. I’m a cancer survivor—how do I tell my well-meaning co-workers to stop commenting on my hair growing back? My dead husband was a monster and I’m the only one who knows—should I tell my daughters what he did? And finally: Is it transphobic to want a divorce from a partner who wants to transition?