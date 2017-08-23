 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Strangers on a Train” edition.

Help! Yes, I Survived Cancer, but Can We Please Stop Talking About My Hair?

Help! Yes, I Survived Cancer, but Can We Please Stop Talking About My Hair?

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
Aug. 23 2017 7:30 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Strangers on a Train” Edition

I’m a cancer survivor. How do I get people to stop commenting on my hair growing back? Help!

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Today, it’s a coming out party for all! First, my dad wants my brother to wait to tell our conservative grandma he’s gay, but I think he should come out now. I told my friend I loved her, but now I want her out of my life and she won’t go away. My parents stifled my creativity as a kid and now I’m terrified to try to use my artistic talents. I’m a cancer survivor—how do I tell my well-meaning co-workers to stop commenting on my hair growing back? My dead husband was a monster and I’m the only one who knows—should I tell my daughters what he did? And finally: Is it transphobic to want a divorce from a partner who wants to transition?

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus