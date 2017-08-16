Help! My Husband Died, and I Feel Relieved.

Dear Prudence: The “Feelings Roulette” Edition
I’m not sad my husband died. Am I heartless? Help!
First, a very important update regarding the bidet letter! Then, Ali St. James and Olivia Pourzia join Prudie to triple-team your problems. My parents are insisting on helping me furnish my grad school apartment but keep hinting that it’s a financial burden on them. Am I heartless for abandoning the daughter I was forced to have? My boyfriend is in constant—albeit innocent—contact with his ex and it drives me crazy. My husband died in a car accident, and all I feel is relief—what does this say about me? How can I get my best friend to be more open with me? My friends met at my wedding, but now they hang out without me and I feel left out. And finally: My neighbors’ dog barks all day long—what do I do?
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.