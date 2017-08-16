Help! My Husband Died, and I Feel Relieved.

First, a very important update regarding the bidet letter! Then, Ali St. James and Olivia Pourzia join Prudie to triple-team your problems. My parents are insisting on helping me furnish my grad school apartment but keep hinting that it’s a financial burden on them. Am I heartless for abandoning the daughter I was forced to have? My boyfriend is in constant—albeit innocent—contact with his ex and it drives me crazy. My husband died in a car accident, and all I feel is relief—what does this say about me? How can I get my best friend to be more open with me? My friends met at my wedding, but now they hang out without me and I feel left out. And finally: My neighbors’ dog barks all day long—what do I do?