Help! I Think I’m in Love With My Ex-Stepbrother.

July 5 2017 7:15 AM

Paul

First up: Prudie and her ex, Jamie Shuler, talk about bonding over Flowers in the Attic. Then the two tag-team your letters, starting with a workplace matter of misplaced credit and a woman who’s single and not loving it. Then, onto sibling strife: My sister lied about her dog dying—should I confront her about it? My sister expects me to watch her kids on the family vacation that I’m paying for. And, I think I’m in love with my ex-stepbrother. What do I do?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice-mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.

