Help! I Think I’m in Love With My Ex-Stepbrother.

Dear Prudence: The “Flowers in the Attic” Edition
I think I’m in love with my ex-stepbrother. Help!
First up: Prudie and her ex, Jamie Shuler, talk about bonding over Flowers in the Attic. Then the two tag-team your letters, starting with a workplace matter of misplaced credit and a woman who’s single and not loving it. Then, onto sibling strife: My sister lied about her dog dying—should I confront her about it? My sister expects me to watch her kids on the family vacation that I’m paying for. And, I think I’m in love with my ex-stepbrother. What do I do?
Listen now:
Production by Audrey Dilling.