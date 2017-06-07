Help! My Employee Has Bad Hygiene and Keeps Making Everyone Else Sick.

Prudie’s brother-in-law Zack Turner joins to advise on your family, workplace, and relationship dilemmas! First up: How can I get my mom to stop shaming me for gaining weight my first year at college? My introvert boyfriend refuses to socialize with my friends. My former boss resents me for taking over her old position. I’m devoutly religious and my partner is agnostic—are we doomed? Should I say something to a slovenly employee whose bad hygiene is making everyone sick? Can I accept a promotion while training to work in an entirely different job in my free time? I’m a full-time retail employee with benefits, but my family keeps asking when I’ll get a “real job.”