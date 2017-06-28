Help! My Friends Judge My Husband for Being a Stay-at-Home Dad.

Dear Prudence: The “Capitalism Is the Problem” Edition
My husband loves being a stay-at-home dad, but our friends make fun of him. Help!
Writer and journalist Laurie Penny joins Prudie to tackle your family, work, and friendship quandaries:
- How can I convince my husband to buck social pressure and stick to being a stay-at-home dad?
- My apartment building reeks of marijuana but I don’t know who’s to blame. How do I make it stop without getting my neighbor in trouble?
- My husband keeps inviting his toxic father to visit and then ghosts me.
- How do I stay close to my friends with children?
- How do I stand my ground against harassment at work—and still get tips?
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.