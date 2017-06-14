Help! Was I Wrong to Buy My Son’s Girlfriend a Pregnancy Test?

Dear Prudence: The “Call 311” Edition
I bought my son’s girlfriend a pregnancy test and her mom found out. Help!
First, an opening statement from Prudence on the merits of 3-D movies set in B.C. times. Then, your letters: When is it OK to ask for exclusivity in a relationship? Can I cut down my reclusive neighbor’s dead tree? I’m trying to get back into the dating world, but I’ve never used Tinder—how do I do this? My mom’s chosen a nickname for my son that reminds me too much of my belated father. My boyfriend wants to be a “known” sperm donor for his friend, but I’m against it. I want to protect my little brother from failing in his music tour, but he won’t listen. I bought my son’s girlfriend a pregnancy test and her mom found out—did I do something wrong?
