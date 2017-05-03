Help! My Mother-in-Law Tells My Daughter She’s Just Going to End Up as a Housewife.

Dear Prudence: The “United Front” Edition
My mother-in-law keeps telling my 9-year-old to give up on school because she’s just going to be a stay-at-home mom. Help!
First, Prudie’s open-door policy: Open doors for people when it makes sense. Then onto your questions: My mother-in-law is telling my 9-year-old to give up on school because she’ll just be a stay-at-home mom one day. How do I tell her to stop? My mom is seeking forgiveness for abusing me as a child, and I don’t know how to give it to her. My wife says she supports my transition but doesn’t want me to come out or ask people to use appropriate pronouns. How can I help my girlfriend accept her body size? I think my cousin is using his girlfriend to get into a better med school. Should I say something? And how do I ask my neighbors if I can take in their neglected cat?
Listen now:
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.