Help! My Mother-in-Law Tells My Daughter She’s Just Going to End Up as a Housewife.

First, Prudie’s open-door policy: Open doors for people when it makes sense. Then onto your questions: My mother-in-law is telling my 9-year-old to give up on school because she’ll just be a stay-at-home mom one day. How do I tell her to stop? My mom is seeking forgiveness for abusing me as a child, and I don’t know how to give it to her. My wife says she supports my transition but doesn’t want me to come out or ask people to use appropriate pronouns. How can I help my girlfriend accept her body size? I think my cousin is using his girlfriend to get into a better med school. Should I say something? And how do I ask my neighbors if I can take in their neglected cat?