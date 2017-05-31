Help! My Parents Expect Me to Fix Their Marriage.

Prudence is joined by novelist Esmé Weijun Wang to advise on a batch of your family and relationship issues. First up: I fell in love with my dead husband’s best friend—then my in-laws found out, and all hell broke loose. When’s the right time to tell a date I’m asexual? My parents expect me to be their free marriage counselor! How do I tell my verbally abusive father to stop visiting me at college? My relatives are blaming me for my sister’s wedding choices. Is the guy I’m dating just busy or does he not want to sleep with me? And finally, my friends think I’m a monster for not wanting children.