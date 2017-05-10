Help! My Boyfriend Thinks I Can “Get Over” My Autism.

Dear Prudence: The “Gravity Is Mad at You” Edition
How do I convince my partner that my autism can’t be cured?
Prudie kicks it off on a light note this week: We’re all going to die someday, and the sky is scary. Then, onto your letters! My partner is worried that I’ll be giving up too much if we move across the country so he can take a rare opportunity. My husband refuses to go to the dentist, and I don’t even want to kiss him anymore. How can I convince my partner I’m not going to “get over” autism? My boyfriend proposed and now refuses to talk about our wedding. I haven’t told my friends I’m bisexual—am I in the closet? I didn’t expect to fall in love with someone else six months after my wife died—and now I’ve alienated my daughter. Finally, how do I deal with an annoying employee?
Listen now:
Production by Audrey Dilling.