Help! I Like My Stepdaughters More Than My Own Child—Am I a Terrible Mother?

Dear Prudence: The “Raise the Bar” Edition, Part 2
I like my husband’s kids more than my own. Help!
Writer and academic Jos Lavery is back this week to help answer more questions with Prudence. First, two very different letters about depression: My husband has disengaged from our marriage; and a friend I’m not close with anymore is using me as his only emotional outlet. Then, what to do if you like your stepkids better than your own and a plea for advice on how to make it through this colossally bad year. (Plus, we find out the secret to getting a young Prudie to behave!)
Listen now:
