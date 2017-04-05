Help! I Like My Stepdaughters More Than My Own Child—Am I a Terrible Mother?

Writer and academic Jos Lavery is back this week to help answer more questions with Prudence. First, two very different letters about depression: My husband has disengaged from our marriage; and a friend I’m not close with anymore is using me as his only emotional outlet. Then, what to do if you like your stepkids better than your own and a plea for advice on how to make it through this colossally bad year. (Plus, we find out the secret to getting a young Prudie to behave!)