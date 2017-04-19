Help! My Sister Says She Was Abused, but I Don’t Remember.

Dear Prudence: The “Dickensian” Edition
My sibling insists she suffered an abusive childhood that I just don’t remember. Help!
Prudence is joined by award-winning Bay Area writer Charlie Jane Anders to give award-winning advice. First: My sister says she suffered abuse when we were younger, but I don’t remember. Then, some parental problems: My parents are controlling all my life decisions; I keep chickening out from telling my mom I’m moving away with my partner; and my mom forced me to get an abortion when I was young, and I’m still traumatized. Plus, an etiquette lesson: I don’t want to call people sir or ma’am anymore, but everyone in my community will think I’m rude.
Listen now:
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.