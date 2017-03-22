Help! Should I Stay With My Narcissistic Husband to Protect Our Kids From Him?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

First up: a beginner’s guide to Star Trek. Then, onto your questions with Gabriel Roth, host of Slate’s parenting podcast Mom and Dad Are Fighting.

Should I stay with my narcissistic husband to protect my kids from him?

Was I wrong not to tip a masseuse that overcharged me?

Is it inappropriate for me to go to the funeral for my high-school ex’s mom?

I’m a recovering homophobe—how do I get more comfortable with my lesbian roommate and her girlfriend?

My mom wants me to open up to her about my past grievances with her, but what if she’s manipulating me?

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.