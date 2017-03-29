Help! My Dormmate’s Loud Alarm Rings for Hours Every Morning, and I Can’t Stand It.

Dear Prudence: The “Raise the Bar” Edition, Part 1
My dormmate lets his loud alarm ring for hours every morning. Help!
Writer and academic Jos Lavery joins Prudie this week to answer your questions. First, my adult child just came out as trans, and I support her, but how do I get us to talk about something other than being trans? Then, what to do when a dormmate’s loud alarm goes off for hours every morning, when you don’t support your boyfriend’s drug habits, and when you’ve already loaned your best friend thousands of dollars but she keeps asking for more.
