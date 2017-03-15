Help! How Do I Tell the Women in My Office to Stop Leaving Pee on the Toilet Seat?

Dear Prudence: The “P.S.A.” Edition
The women in my office always leave pee on the toilet seat. Help!
A request from Prudence: Be the kind of Starfleet that you wish to see in the world. Then, onto your questions with awkward situation pro Emily McDowell: My friend surprised me by covering my hotel room for her wedding—do I need to up the ante on the gift? How do I politely inform my all-female office that women can pee on toilet seats, too? And some parental conundrums: Do I need to reconnect with my abusive mother? My mom wants me to call her creepy boyfriend “Dad.”
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.
Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.