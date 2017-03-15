Help! How Do I Tell the Women in My Office to Stop Leaving Pee on the Toilet Seat?

A request from Prudence: Be the kind of Starfleet that you wish to see in the world. Then, onto your questions with awkward situation pro Emily McDowell: My friend surprised me by covering my hotel room for her wedding—do I need to up the ante on the gift? How do I politely inform my all-female office that women can pee on toilet seats, too? And some parental conundrums: Do I need to reconnect with my abusive mother? My mom wants me to call her creepy boyfriend “Dad.”