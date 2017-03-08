Help! My Wife Made a Doll for Our Daughter, and It Scares the Hell Out of Me.

Dear Prudence: The “Dolly Dearest” Edition
I’m scared of the doll my wife made for our child. Help!
Prudie divulges the worst thing that can happen: Someone getting mad at you for your driving. Then, she’s joined by writer Jasmine Sanders to advise a woman who’s worried that her husband wants to adopt a child even if she doesn’t and a husband who’s scared of the doll his wife made for their daughter. Prudence even offers some scary doll–movie recommendations! Plus: How to act if you secretly disapprove of your friend’s sexuality.
Listen now:
