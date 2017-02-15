Help! How Do I Convince My Friend That He Benefits From White Privilege?

Dear Prudence: The “Oppression Olympics” Edition
My friend thinks his Irish heritage means he can’t be racist. Help!
Prudie offers some advice on how to carry on if you’re feeling totally hopeless about the state of the world. Then, writer Shafiqah Hudson joins Prudence to tackle talking to a white friend who denies his privilege, confronting a friend who abandoned you and then acts like nothing happened, and dealing with a sister who defiled your DIY project. Plus, what to do when your parents are in hospice, but your family keeps promising them that they’re going to get better.
Listen now:
Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.