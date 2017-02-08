Help! My Family Isn’t Homophobic, We Just Think My Sister’s Girlfriend Is Racist.

iStock.

First off, a cold hard truth from Prudence: Having a chore wheel never works. Then, Vice Canada columnist Sarah Hagi joins Prudie to talk about how to:

Deal with horrible house guests

Politely decline praying with your family when you’re an atheist

Be a good friend to someone who hates being single

Tell your sister: “It’s not because you’re gay—it’s your racist girlfriend”

Advertisement



Plus, Prudence on whether to intervene if you think a co-worker is cutting himself.

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast Slate Plus members get full-length, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Learn More Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast Copy this link and add it to your podcast app: For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.