Help! I’m a Gay Man, but I Had Sex With a Woman. What Does This Mean?

A friendly reminder from Prudence: advice is not one-size-fits-all! Then, writer and podcaster Christina Grace joins Prudie to help a woman break it to her in-laws that her family won’t be going to church, a military mom decide who should care for her daughter, and a gay man find his identity after sleeping with a woman. (Spoiler alert: Bisexuality is a thing.)

Then, two questions about getting out of abusive situations. First, a woman is stuck living with an angry ex. Then, a wife finds out her husband has been sneaking around—to help his sister leave her violent husband. Is it fair to feel betrayed after months of secret heroism? (The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers help and support to those who need it at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.)

Finally, the case is closed on the cot. Thanks for playing!

