Help! Why Does My Lesbian Friend Call Everything “Gay”?

If you don’t like it when people say “no problem,” then you’re the one with the problem, Prudie says. Then onto your questions, with help from friend and biochemist Brandon Taylor:

How do I talk to my adopted black daughter about race?

My husband won’t keep his hands off me in public!

I’m gay—what next?

Why does my friend call inanimate objects “gay”?

I can’t talk about my kids from a previous marriage without my husband getting jealous.

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Audrey Dilling.