Help! My Boyfriend’s Asexual and I’m Not. Are We Doomed?

Rocky returns! An update from an aspiring poker player who wants to quit his day job (The “Anger Management” Edition, Nov. 30). Then, Mallory and comedian Avery Edison tackle your questions:

A friend made a cruel comment at a party, I made a scene, and no one will let it go.

I love my boyfriend, but he’s asexual and I’m not. Is our relationship doomed?

My boyfriend struggles with body image and I don’t know how to handle it.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voice mail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Follow Mallory on Twitter. Production by Casey Miner.