Help! I Set a Goal to Start a Relationship in 2016. It Didn’t Happen.

Your partner is missing at sea. How long should you wait before you begin dating other people? To tackle this and other questions, Prudence is joined by special guest Andrea Silenzi, the host of Panoply’s Why Oh Why podcast.

Other topics inspired by this week’s mailbag: the hard truth about finding true love, dealing with friends who weaponize their depression, and how to reconcile yourself to loving a child who might not be your own. Plus, some radical dating advice.

And a special note this week: we’ve received an unusually high number of letters about people having suicidal thoughts. If that sounds like you or someone you know, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.

